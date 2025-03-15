Steps Under Way To Improve Less Privileged People's Lives: Attaullah Tarar
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the incumbent government is taking solid steps to ensure progress and prosperity in the country besides improving the lives of the less privileged segment of society.
He said this while distributing ration among people of his constituency NA-127 along with his mother Sajida Tarar, here on Saturday. He said, "The Holy month of Ramazan is not only about practising patience but taking care of deserving people."
Attaullah Tarar said he was distributing ration in personal capacity in his entire constituency as a goodwill gesture.
He said, "We are always standing with the people of NA-127", adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had launched special Ramazan package at federal level and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at provincial level.
He said, "During the holy month of Ramazan we have to take care of deserving people in our surroundings."
Sajida Tarar said that ration was being distributed in constituency NA-127 and it was gift for people adding that women in the constituency were very active and cooperative in this regard.
