Steps Under Way To Install Streetlights In City: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Thursday that emergent steps were being taken to improve overall lighting conditions and install all streetlights in the city areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Thursday that emergent steps were being taken to improve overall lighting conditions and install all streetlights in the city areas.

In a meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq, she said directives had already been issued to the light branch of the Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) to install new lights in addition to replacing the defective and fused bulbs in identified areas.

She said that the staff would contact Dr Khurram Tariq to remove the faults if any. She also promised immediate repair and maintenance of the Millat Road in addition to widening it to ensure smooth flow of import and export containers from the Millat Industrial Estate.

She requested the FCCI President to contact Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority for provision of land for new graveyards around thickly populated city areas.

She was optimistic that the task would be completed in an organised manner to facilitate people of Faisalabad.

Earlier Dr Khurram Tariq pointed out that "Sargodha Road from Lasani Puli to Khyaban Colony plunges into darkness during night as there are no streetlights on this most important road".

