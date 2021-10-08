UrduPoint.com

Steps Under Way To Make General Hospital Fully Functional: Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:53 PM

Steps under way to make General Hospital fully functional: secretary

Effective steps are being taken to make the Government General Hospital Samanabad fully functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Effective steps are being taken to make the Government General Hospital Samanabad fully functional.

This was stated by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch during his visit to the hospital here on Friday.

He said performance of the government hospitals and provision of medical services was being monitored on the instructions of Punjab government.

He directed the Health chief executive officer and the buildings department officers to inform about the required funds and other issues so that the hospital could be made fully functional at the earliest.

Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, MS Zulqarnain Rao also accompanied him.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Government

Recent Stories

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Prof ..

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Professionals Programme

26 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Company 'SpaceX' Valuated at Over $100Bl ..

Elon Musk Company 'SpaceX' Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale - ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kashmore chair a meeting to achieve the target ..

DC Kashmore chair a meeting to achieve the target of COVID vaccine in the distri ..

2 minutes ago
 RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul Awal

RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul Awal

2 minutes ago
 London's Statements About Supply of Russian Gas to ..

London's Statements About Supply of Russian Gas to Europe Populism - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints Daughter as Region ..

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints Daughter as Region's Culture Minister - Spokesma ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.