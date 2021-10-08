Steps under way to make General Hospital fully functional: secretary

Effective steps are being taken to make the Government General Hospital Samanabad fully functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Effective steps are being taken to make the Government General Hospital Samanabad fully functional.

This was stated by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch during his visit to the hospital here on Friday.

He said performance of the government hospitals and provision of medical services was being monitored on the instructions of Punjab government.

He directed the Health chief executive officer and the buildings department officers to inform about the required funds and other issues so that the hospital could be made fully functional at the earliest.

Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, MS Zulqarnain Rao also accompanied him.