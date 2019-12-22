Steps under way to promote sports activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that steps were being taken to promote sports activities at gross-roots level. He said that it was our mission to make all games effective at gross-roots level to provide maximum opportunities to youngsters for grooming their talent.

He expressed these views during a festive match between City Cricket team and Pak Shama Cricket team, Doha Qatar, organized by the District Sports Department here on Sunday.

District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran appealed to the DG Sports for establishment of a cricket academy in the city under the supervision of Sports Department Punjab.

