Steps under way to redress parking issues in city: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf has said that the district administration has launched measures for solving the parking issues on solid grounds around the Clock Tower and its adjacent eight bazaars.

In this regard, parking sites around the Clock Tower chowk and under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar would be utilised to redress the issue.

He said this during a visit to the Clock Tower chowk and outside Karkhana Bazaar here on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioners, Managing Director Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Traffic Officer Malik Tanveer Ahmed also accompanied him.

The DC said that various short- and long-term measures were being taken to address the parking issues permanently.