Steps under way to regulate services of visually impaired employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Muhammad Basharat has said that steps are being taken to regulate the services of 589 visually impaired employees, working on daily wages in different departments of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Muhammad Basharat has said that steps are being taken to regulate the services of 589 visually impaired employees, working on daily wages in different departments of Punjab.

He was chairing a meeting in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Sardar Ijaz Ahmed and officers of the respective departments were also present.

The meeting reviewed the recruitment process of 3% quota in government jobs for the visually impaired and the disabled, while the secretary for Social Welfare gave a detailed briefing in this regard.

"All government departments were instructed to ensure transparent recruitment on 3% disability quota. The officers of the 14 departments invited to the meeting appraised the progress made in recruiting 589 blind people on a regular or contract basis in their respective departments.

Raja Bashart directed that the recruitment process should be completed within two to three weeks as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.