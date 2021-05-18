Steps under way to resolve expats' issues at grassroots level: OPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said that the Commission was taking every step to empower the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees to resolve the matters at grass-roots level

He was presiding over a meeting, called to review the working and progress of the OPC. The meeting was attended by OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin, Director Revenue, Director Legal, deputy directors and others.

OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas informed the meeting about the progress made in resolving complaints and the initiatives taken to solve the cases.

As per the OPC portal, 23,127 complaints were received, out of which 14,445 were resolved, DG OPC Ishratullah Khan said.

The vice chairperson also reviewed the performance of dealing officers and gave instructions to expedite the cases resolution. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI-led Punjab government was devoted fulfill needs of the overseas Pakistanis as a topmost priority.