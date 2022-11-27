Steps under way to set up Journalist Colony in Sargodha: ex-MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Member National Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Amir Cheema said on Sunday that approval of Journalist Colony in Sargodha district was a great step on the part of the Punjab government.

Talking to the media here, he said the provincial government was committed to welfare of the journalists with the larger aim to promote good journalism.

He urged journalists to highlight public welfare issues and the steps taken by district administration. Cheema said every journalist in Sargodha would be able to get his own roof with the establishment of the housing society for them.

Amir Cheema said the Punjab government was acquiring land for development of the society for journalists.

President Sargodha Press Club Maher Asif Haneef said the media would continue highlighting public welfare projects of the government.