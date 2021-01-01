Steps underway for digitalization: Secretary IT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that on the direction of Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, steps are being taken for digitalization.

He was chairing a meeting regarding current status of Public Interest Initiatives at the committee room of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, said a press release here Friday.

CEO National Information Technology board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and officers of the Ministry of IT attended the meeting.

The chair was given detailed briefing about City Islamabad App and services offered by this application.

He was apprised that the multi-feature App offers ICT services, e-Police, Excise and Taxation, CDA, e-NADRA, notifications, City guide, Utility Bills, and other valuable services.

The meeting was also apprised about National Jobs Portal, a single platform for job seekers to have a chance to work with government of Pakistan. It allows job seekers to develop profile and apply for jobs.

Appreciating the initiatives of NITB, Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that the aim of the Ministry of IT's projects is digitalization and to facilitate the masses.

He also asked all ministries and their departments to post their jobs on National Jobs Portal.