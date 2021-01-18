UrduPoint.com
Steps Underway For Provision Of Broadband Services Across Country: Secretary IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday said that the government was taking steps for provision of broadband services in unserved and under served areas of the country.

He expressed these view while chairing a meeting regarding way forward for utilization of existing optical fiber cable laid in Pakistan, said a news release.

CEO Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

Secretary IT said that masses can be facilitated in better way through the use of laid optical fiber cable in effective manner. He said it is vital to take steps to facilitate people.

Earlier, Secretary IT was given briefing on existing optical fiber cable laid across country.

The meeting was attended by officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom, PTA and Special Communication Organization (SCO).

