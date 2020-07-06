Steps underway for provision of clean water to people in Gwadar: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim on Monday said the district administration was taking all possible measures for the provision of clean drinking water to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim on Monday said the district administration was taking all possible measures for the provision of clean drinking water to people in the area.

He expressed these views while talking a briefing meeting regarding the provision of clean water in the area saying that the Public Health Engineer (PHE) Department was also utilizing all available resources to provide clean drinking water with contribution of administration to people in the district.

The PHE's concerned official briefed the DC about water problems saying that three people had broken main supply pipeline near the Darghani area which caused shortage of water in Sarband area.

Later, selling water has been started in the area due to a shortage of water, the official said adding that a case has been registered against them in Gwadar Police Station and investigation was being continued in this context.

Deputy Commissioner said strict action should be taken against such persons and also directed the relevant department to make a better supply of water system in the area for the provision of facilities in hot weather.

He said he will monitor personally matter of supply water in order to address the problem of people in the area, despite the supply of water has been started from Sod Dam, aiming to provide the provision of clean water facilities to people.