UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Underway For Provision Of Clean Water To People In Gwadar: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:27 PM

Steps underway for provision of clean water to people in Gwadar: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim on Monday said the district administration was taking all possible measures for the provision of clean drinking water to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim on Monday said the district administration was taking all possible measures for the provision of clean drinking water to people in the area.

He expressed these views while talking a briefing meeting regarding the provision of clean water in the area saying that the Public Health Engineer (PHE) Department was also utilizing all available resources to provide clean drinking water with contribution of administration to people in the district.

The PHE's concerned official briefed the DC about water problems saying that three people had broken main supply pipeline near the Darghani area which caused shortage of water in Sarband area.

Later, selling water has been started in the area due to a shortage of water, the official said adding that a case has been registered against them in Gwadar Police Station and investigation was being continued in this context.

Deputy Commissioner said strict action should be taken against such persons and also directed the relevant department to make a better supply of water system in the area for the provision of facilities in hot weather.

He said he will monitor personally matter of supply water in order to address the problem of people in the area, despite the supply of water has been started from Sod Dam, aiming to provide the provision of clean water facilities to people.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Water Police Station Dam Gwadar All From

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

29 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

59 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

PO arrested during raid in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.