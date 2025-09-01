Steps Underway For Rehabilitation, Resettlement Of Flood Victims: Dr. Amjad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said the provincial government stands by the flood victims and compensation is being ensured for houses fully and partially affected by the flood.
The government will continue to make every possible effort for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to distribute cash cheques of Rs 1 million per household to families affected by the recent floods in Swat.
Dr. Amjad Ali said that tents, tarpaulins, dry rations and other household items have been distributed to the affected families even during the floods.
He said timely payment of compensation to flood-affected families is being ensured, and those whose houses were completely destroyed will be given Rs.
1 million and those whose houses were partially destroyed will be given Rs. 300,000.
He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued cheques of Rs. 58 million to the owners of completely destroyed houses and Rs. 14.5 million to the owners of partially damaged houses in this regard. Special Assistant Dr. Amjad Ali said that relief activities are underway by the relevant departments and district administration in the flood-affected areas.
He said as a result of this natural disaster, not only hundreds of precious lives were lost but also considerable damage was done to property.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
32 acres of drug hemp cultivation destroyed in Kalat’s Mangchar33 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker denounces robbery at MNA Dr Vankwani’s residence NA38 seconds ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Toshakhana-II case without proceedings38 seconds ago
-
Steps underway for rehabilitation, resettlement of flood victims: Dr. Amjad40 seconds ago
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta10 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements10 minutes ago
-
First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine10 minutes ago
-
MPAs discuss flood situation, road issues with DC11 minutes ago
-
Naveed announces one month salary for flood victims, calls for united action against climate change11 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds11 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of ex-minister Raja Basharrat11 minutes ago
-
ATC issues fresh summons to PTI workers in October 4 protest case11 minutes ago