Steps Underway For Rehabilitation, Resettlement Of Flood Victims: Dr. Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said the provincial government stands by the flood victims and compensation is being ensured for houses fully and partially affected by the flood.

The government will continue to make every possible effort for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to distribute cash cheques of Rs 1 million per household to families affected by the recent floods in Swat.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that tents, tarpaulins, dry rations and other household items have been distributed to the affected families even during the floods.

He said timely payment of compensation to flood-affected families is being ensured, and those whose houses were completely destroyed will be given Rs.

1 million and those whose houses were partially destroyed will be given Rs. 300,000.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued cheques of Rs. 58 million to the owners of completely destroyed houses and Rs. 14.5 million to the owners of partially damaged houses in this regard. Special Assistant Dr. Amjad Ali said that relief activities are underway by the relevant departments and district administration in the flood-affected areas.

He said as a result of this natural disaster, not only hundreds of precious lives were lost but also considerable damage was done to property.

