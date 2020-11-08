Steps underway for restoration of cotton, says Sec Agri South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that every possible steps were being taken for restoration of cotton and to make it profitable for growers.

Secretary Agriculture expressed these views during inspection of research trials established by central cotton research institute (CCRI) here on Sunday.

He asked the CCRI scientists to prepare such cotton seed varieties which have resistance against diseases.

He directed to speed up ongoing research activities on cotton further to ensure provision of better cotton seed varieties to growers.

He ordered to bring pace in discovery of varieties having resistance against white fly and pink boll worm so that these varieties could be introduced into the field for common cultivation.

Secretary agriculture said that steps were being taken for approval of new cotton varieties on fast track.

He said that implementation on IPM Programme to curb white fly and pink boll worm was our joint responsibility.

Dr Zahid Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Aslam and others were also present.