Steps underway for up-gradation of Govt Nursing College Swat: Chairman DDAC

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Hakeem Khan Yousafzai chaired a meeting with a delegation of Govt. Nursing College led by its Principal Shaheena Rehmat at his office in Saidu Sharif on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that present government was striving for improving educational standard and steps were underway for up-gradation of Nursing College in Swat, He said provision of quality education and health facilities were key to uplift of national development and prosperity.

He said that due influx of numbers of patients in public hospitals the Government Nursing College would be up-graded with increase in seats allocation for admission. He said that role of nurses for providing standard medical facilities cannot be overlooked and government has initiated steps to provide them their rights.