Steps Underway To Address Collective Issues: Chief Minister

Mon 22nd November 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Monday said the measures were being taken to address collective issues of public in the province for their welfare.

He expressed these views while listening to the people about their issues. The people informed the chief minister about their issues verbally and in written form.

On the occasion, he also gave instruction to the officials concerned to resolve legal issues of public immediately. The CM said that he took a pro-people initiative and was holding meeting with people to listen to their collective issues directly.

He got acquainted with their collective issues with an aim to address them for facilitating the public.

He said the office of the Chief Minister was open for resolving the problems of the people. He belongs to the people and consider himself a representative of the masses, he said.

The chief minister said the problems being faced by the people would be resolved by improving the governance.

He would not accept any barrier between the people and himself, the CM concluded.

