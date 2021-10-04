Steps underway to attract foreign investment: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said steps were being taken in the country to provide a congenial business environment to attract foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said steps were being taken in the country to provide a congenial business environment to attract foreign investment.

He said the reforms initiated by the government to improve the ease of doing business had delivered results and Pakistan's position in international rankings had improved from 136th to 108th position.

President made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), led by President QCCI Fida Hussain Dashti, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said the government was focusing on facilitating and strengthening the business and the industrial sectors and in this regard, had provided maximum relief to the trader community and other vulnerable segments of society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that the government had allocated Rs 100 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Program to promote entrepreneurship and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country and provide business loans to youth on easy terms and conditions.

The delegation informed the president about the contributions of the Quetta's business community in the national economy and apprised him about their problems.

The president assured the delegation to help resolve their issues.