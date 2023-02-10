Steps underway to bring reforms in prisons: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Prisons, Shafiullah Khan on Friday visited Central Jail Peshawar where he was presented a salute by the prison guards.

The minister inspected the library, medical center, and other sections of the prison and talked with the inmates, and inquired about the facilities being provided at Peshawar Prison by the inmates.

The Superintendent of Jail while briefing the minister on the administrative affairs of the prison and said all possible facilities were being provided to the prisoners.

The Minister on the occasion said that jails were not torture cells but in fact rehabilitation centers.

He said the caretaker government was taking tangible steps for bringing reforms in the prisons sector.

He assured that the government would provide all possible support to the jail authorities for improving the situation inside the prisons.