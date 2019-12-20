Steps Underway To Control Child Labour In Rajanpur
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:39 PM
Assistant Director Labour department Mian Muhammad Jehangir on Friday said they were following zero tolerance policy regarding the child labour
He said they were not only lodging cases against people involved in the child labour, adding that a massive awareness drive was being launched to send under 15 years old children to schools.
Talking to the journalists about measures taken by the labour department,he said a crackdown continued against people involved in the child labour without discrimination.