Steps underway to control child labour in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Director Labour department Mian Muhammad Jehangir on Friday said they were following zero tolerance policy regarding the child labour

He said they were not only lodging cases against people involved in the child labour, adding that a massive awareness drive was being launched to send under 15 years old children to schools.

Talking to the journalists about measures taken by the labour department,he said a crackdown continued against people involved in the child labour without discrimination.