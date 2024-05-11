Steps Underway To Control Inflation: PML-N Leader
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz tehsill Silanwali President Makhdoom Shah Kamer Qureshi has said that the government, under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is working on a war footing to control inflation, illiteracy and unemployment.
Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that after getting a huge victory in the general elections, the PML-N along with PPP and other parties had accepted the challenge of a healthy economy and zero poverty rate in Pakistan. He said the government was taking steps to curb inflation by adopting people-friendly policies. He hoped that the next days would be better for Pakistan.
