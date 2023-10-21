Steps underway to curb drug-smuggling: E&T Sargodha director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Director Excise and Taxation (E&T) Sargodha Division Muhammad Mushtaq Faridi has said that the Excise stations were being activated and equipped in the region to curb drug-smuggling.

He was talking to a group of journalists, led by Zulfiqar Hashmi and comprising Malik Muhammad Asghar, Malik Muhammad Altaf, Qamar Javed, Imran Goraya, Tahoor Bilal Asghar, Zaheer Khan and Hassan Mehmood, here on Saturday.

Mushtaq Faridi said the vehicle owners had been facing problems in obtaining the number-plates for past several years, and the government had decided to award a contract to a private firm to resolve the issue once and for all.

The E&T Sargodha director said that 24 inspectors, out of sanctioned strength of 49 inspectors, and four out of eight Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) had been working in the Sargodha division. The Excise department recovered Rs 980 million against the set target of Rs 1.9 billion during the last financial year, he added.