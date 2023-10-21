Open Menu

Steps Underway To Curb Drug-smuggling: E&T Sargodha Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Steps underway to curb drug-smuggling: E&T Sargodha director

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Director Excise and Taxation (E&T) Sargodha Division Muhammad Mushtaq Faridi has said that the Excise stations were being activated and equipped in the region to curb drug-smuggling.

He was talking to a group of journalists, led by Zulfiqar Hashmi and comprising Malik Muhammad Asghar, Malik Muhammad Altaf, Qamar Javed, Imran Goraya, Tahoor Bilal Asghar, Zaheer Khan and Hassan Mehmood, here on Saturday.

Mushtaq Faridi said the vehicle owners had been facing problems in obtaining the number-plates for past several years, and the government had decided to award a contract to a private firm to resolve the issue once and for all.

The E&T Sargodha director said that 24 inspectors, out of sanctioned strength of 49 inspectors, and four out of eight Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) had been working in the Sargodha division. The Excise department recovered Rs 980 million against the set target of Rs 1.9 billion during the last financial year, he added.

Related Topics

Vehicle Sargodha All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

25 minutes ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

2 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

2 hours ago
If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan