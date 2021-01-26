UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Underway To Curb Smuggling In Balochistan: Chief Collector

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Steps underway to curb smuggling in Balochistan: Chief Collector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan Gul Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan Customs personnel were taking effective measures to curb smuggling in Balcohistan.

He said, during last six months, more than 8.35 billion foreign goods including 3.2 million foreign Iranian diesel along with petrol and 704 non-customs paid vehicles had been recovered as well as other goods worth billions of rupees including goods, pancakes, tires, cloth, cigarettes, scrap and electronics were seized by custom personnel in respective areas of province.

Gul Rehman expressed these views while addressing a function held at Customs Quetta to mark International Custom Day.

The ceremony was attended by Customs officers including Collector Customs Preventive Irfan Javed, Collector Appraisal Abdul Waheed Marwat, other members of the Chamber, customs officer and family members of the officers who were martyred during the operations against smugglers.

Chief Collector Gul Rehman said the Baleli checkpost has been shifted to Ziarat Cross according to the decision of the Balochistan High Court.

He said that customs responsibilities from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route have also increased and Customs has played an important role in exports and controlling of illegal import.

While MCC was also playing an important role in expanding trade with Iran and Afghanistan and resolving the problems of traders, he said adding the construction of Customs House Taftan has been completed and Badini border was also making completely functional.

Gul Rehman said that measures were being taken for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the problems of the employees working in the Custom Sector would be resolved.

Collector Customs Preventive Irfan Javed and other officials spoke at the ceremony and highlighted performance of the Customs and taking measures of enhancing trade activities in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Petrol Balochistan Quetta Exports Import Iran Vehicles CPEC Ziarat Chamber Border Family From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

FIFA nominates Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to ..

4 minutes ago

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

19 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.