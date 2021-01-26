Steps underway to curb smuggling in Balochistan: Chief Collector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan Gul Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan Customs personnel were taking effective measures to curb smuggling in Balcohistan.

He said, during last six months, more than 8.35 billion foreign goods including 3.2 million foreign Iranian diesel along with petrol and 704 non-customs paid vehicles had been recovered as well as other goods worth billions of rupees including goods, pancakes, tires, cloth, cigarettes, scrap and electronics were seized by custom personnel in respective areas of province.

Gul Rehman expressed these views while addressing a function held at Customs Quetta to mark International Custom Day.

The ceremony was attended by Customs officers including Collector Customs Preventive Irfan Javed, Collector Appraisal Abdul Waheed Marwat, other members of the Chamber, customs officer and family members of the officers who were martyred during the operations against smugglers.

Chief Collector Gul Rehman said the Baleli checkpost has been shifted to Ziarat Cross according to the decision of the Balochistan High Court.

He said that customs responsibilities from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route have also increased and Customs has played an important role in exports and controlling of illegal import.

While MCC was also playing an important role in expanding trade with Iran and Afghanistan and resolving the problems of traders, he said adding the construction of Customs House Taftan has been completed and Badini border was also making completely functional.

Gul Rehman said that measures were being taken for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the problems of the employees working in the Custom Sector would be resolved.

Collector Customs Preventive Irfan Javed and other officials spoke at the ceremony and highlighted performance of the Customs and taking measures of enhancing trade activities in the country.