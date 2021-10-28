Steps underway to eliminate use of drugs from educational institutions, society: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Thursday said the government was taking pragmatic steps to eradicate use of drugs from the society especially from educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Thursday said the government was taking pragmatic steps to eradicate use of drugs from the society especially from educational institutions.

Addressing the 10th Annual Sports Festival here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, he expressed concern over increasing trend of drug use among youth and said that the provincial government is committed to curb the menace from society.

He said that promotion of sports activities was imperative to encourage youth to participate in healthy activities instead of indulging in drug addiction, adding that the new kinds of drugs including ICE can end human life within a few months.

Bangash said that drug addicts need attention of the society and it was a joint responsibility of the government and society to treat them as a patient rather a criminal.

He said the Federal and provincial governments were sincerely making efforts to wipe out drug abuse from the country by coming down hard on the persons involved in the heinous crime.

He said that KP government was promoting sports activities across the province including the merged districts and awarding monthly stipends to over 1200 players of different sports.

Bangash appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for arranging the sport festival and said that it was very encouraging that females were equally participating in the sports like male players.

He said that it was a matter of pride for the whole nation that many of Pakistani female players have participated in international events and earned good name for the country.

He assured full support of the provincial government to promote females' sports at provincial, national and international levels.

Later, the CM's aide distributed shields and trophies among organizers of the event and players of winning teams.