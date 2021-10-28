UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Eliminate Use Of Drugs From Educational Institutions, Society: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:03 PM

Steps underway to eliminate use of drugs from educational institutions, society: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Thursday said the government was taking pragmatic steps to eradicate use of drugs from the society especially from educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Thursday said the government was taking pragmatic steps to eradicate use of drugs from the society especially from educational institutions.

Addressing the 10th Annual Sports Festival here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, he expressed concern over increasing trend of drug use among youth and said that the provincial government is committed to curb the menace from society.

He said that promotion of sports activities was imperative to encourage youth to participate in healthy activities instead of indulging in drug addiction, adding that the new kinds of drugs including ICE can end human life within a few months.

Bangash said that drug addicts need attention of the society and it was a joint responsibility of the government and society to treat them as a patient rather a criminal.

He said the Federal and provincial governments were sincerely making efforts to wipe out drug abuse from the country by coming down hard on the persons involved in the heinous crime.

He said that KP government was promoting sports activities across the province including the merged districts and awarding monthly stipends to over 1200 players of different sports.

Bangash appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for arranging the sport festival and said that it was very encouraging that females were equally participating in the sports like male players.

He said that it was a matter of pride for the whole nation that many of Pakistani female players have participated in international events and earned good name for the country.

He assured full support of the provincial government to promote females' sports at provincial, national and international levels.

Later, the CM's aide distributed shields and trophies among organizers of the event and players of winning teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Drugs Male Criminals Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project to Study Options o ..

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project to Study Options of Drugs Repurposing

2 minutes ago
 Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electric ..

Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electricity - Amman

2 minutes ago
 EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals for violating P ..

EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals for violating PEPA-97, HWMR

2 minutes ago
 Cold weather to prevail in northern areas:PMD

Cold weather to prevail in northern areas:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for ..

Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for main final

6 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.