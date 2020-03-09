UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Underway To Empower Women: Abdul Khaliq Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Steps underway to empower women: Abdul Khaliq Hazara

Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Sports, Culture and Tourism Abadul Khaliq Hazara Monday said the provincial government was taking practical measures to empower women and to ensure their equal rights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on sports, Culture and Tourism Abadul Khaliq Hazara Monday said the provincial government was taking practical measures to empower women and to ensure their equal rights.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief Guest at a closing ceremony of breaking barriers Woman Photo Exhibition held at Serena Hotal Quetta.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said Women should have full freedom as like men to carry out social and economic struggles outside home because they have capabilities which should had to be utilized for development of the country in positive manner.

He said the provincial government headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical steps to empower women in the province because the provincial regime believed on equal rights of women.

The adviser also inspected paintings photos which were showcased to highlight the importance of women's right values at Photo Exhibition. He also appreciated work of women artists in that regard.

A large number of women from different fields attended the photo Exhibition.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara distributed certificates among women at the end of ceremony who took part in the photo exhibition.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sports Women From Government

Recent Stories

Dr Imran Farooq murder case: ATC closes evidence p ..

1 minute ago

PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed ..

1 minute ago

30 held for flying kites in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

3 minutes ago

Health Department bans recruitment from BS-1 to BS ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provides services ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.