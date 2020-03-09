Steps underway to empower women: Abdul Khaliq Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on sports, Culture and Tourism Abadul Khaliq Hazara Monday said the provincial government was taking practical measures to empower women and to ensure their equal rights.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief Guest at a closing ceremony of breaking barriers Woman Photo Exhibition held at Serena Hotal Quetta.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said Women should have full freedom as like men to carry out social and economic struggles outside home because they have capabilities which should had to be utilized for development of the country in positive manner.

He said the provincial government headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical steps to empower women in the province because the provincial regime believed on equal rights of women.

The adviser also inspected paintings photos which were showcased to highlight the importance of women's right values at Photo Exhibition. He also appreciated work of women artists in that regard.

A large number of women from different fields attended the photo Exhibition.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara distributed certificates among women at the end of ceremony who took part in the photo exhibition.