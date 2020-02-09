Steps underway to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city: Commissioner

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab government will widen Pul Piaray Wali Chowk in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Commissioner DG Khan Division Naseem Sadiq gave approval of re-designing and widening of the chowk.

Similarly, the roads along the bridge would be widen further to 30 feet.

Pul Piaray Wali is one of main point of city wherein traffic remain stuck up for hours.

According to official sources, the construction of slip-roads along with Girls High School Chowk, Faisal Masjid Chowk, Railway Pully, Eid Gah Chowk had commenced.

The heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter especially during school closing hours. Commissioner Naseem Sadiq observed that every possible step would be taken to avoid inconvenience to citizens.