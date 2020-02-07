UrduPoint.com
Steps Underway To Establish BBISE Office In Each Division Of Province: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:36 PM

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Friday said that steps were being taken to establish Board Office at each divisions in order to provide facilitate the students at their respective areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Friday said that steps were being taken to establish Board Office at each divisions in order to provide facilitate the students at their respective areas of province.

He said BBISE was also taking measures to upgrade its online system for decreasing difficulties of local students in Balochistan.

Professor Yousaf Baloch expressed these views while chairing a meeting of BBISE officers for reviewing education matters and students' problems, said a press release issued here.

Chairman Board said Provincial Minister for Education, Sardar Yar Muhammad has issued special directives to provide best education facilities to students at their doorsteps.

Yousaf Baloch also urged officers that they should play their essential role for betterment of education for interest of students.

