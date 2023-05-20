UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Facilitate Balochistan's Landlords: Balochistan Agriculture Secretary Umaid Ali Khokhar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Balochistan Agriculture Secretary Umaid Ali Khokhar on Saturday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities to the landlords

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Agriculture Secretary Umaid Ali Khokhar on Saturday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities to the landlords.

He said that in order to increase the production of agricultural products, the government has distributed wheat, rice and pulses seeds to farmers, which has significantly increased the production of these crops.

He expressed these views while talking to landlords of lentil crops planted under the national project to increase productivity through research in Dasht Mastung area of Balochistan.

DG BARDC Nadeem Sadiq, DG Agricultural Research Inamul Haq, Principal Scientific Officer Aziz Kurd, Dr. Muhammad Mansoor National Project Director and other federal and provincial agricultural scientists were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar said that we are grateful to the scientists of the Federal government agency PARC especially to Dr.

Mansoor who is serving the zamindar of Balochistan.

He said that agriculture is the main source of income of the majority of Balochistan people.

In order to promote agriculture in the province, Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, is taking special interest.

He noted that there has been a bumper crop of wheat in Balochistan this year, which is more than the requirements of the province.

The zamindar of Dasht on the occasion informed the secretary that due to recent floods agriculture sector was badly affected. We are facing power outages besides several other issues. Bulldozer hours shall be provided to the local zamindar.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Mansoor said that Balochistan has special importance in terms of the production of pulses, as the produce here is organic, the price of which is much higher than normal pulses, whichcan play an important role in earning the country's foreign exchange.

