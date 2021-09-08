UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Fulfill Digital Pakistan Vision: Amin Ul Haque

Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to fulfill the digital Pakistan vision.

Addressing the participants of the GSMA meeting he said that a number of initiatives are being taken for the provision of quality broadband services in the country and facilitate telecom operators.

Work was continue at 43 USF 43 projects worth Rs. 29 billion for the provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country, while the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) is taking steps to establish software technology parks across the country and facilitate freelancers", he added.

He apprised the participants of the meeting about digital transformation and the government's policies for the uplift of the IT sector.

He said that the Ministry of IT is committed to enhance connectivity and improve digital infrastructure to facilitate the common man.

GSMA head for Asia Pacific Julian Gorman joined the meeting through a video link.

Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, CEO Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry and GSMA Country Head in Pakistan Saira Faisal was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, GSMA head for Asia Pacific Julian Gorman lauded the performance of Ministry of IT and Telecom and its steps for digitalization.

He also expressed satisfaction with USF's projects for the provision of broadband services in the rural areas of the country.

