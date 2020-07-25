Steps underway to get off from FATF grey list: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the government was taking some more administrative and legislative steps which would surely help to exterminate the country from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

While addressing a press conference here at Circuit House, the foreign minister stated that India was trying to push Pakistan into blacklist of FATF. In case, the country was put into blacklist, then it would have disastrous effects on country's economy, said Qureshi.

He, however, added the government constituted a special committee led by him and comprised 24 members from all major political parties including PTI, its allied parities, PML-N, PPP, JUI (F) and others to do some important legislation in that regard.

"We are trying to get off from the grey list and enter into white list of FATF" stated Qureshi and added the government was doing legislation on eight bills with consultation of all political parties. "We are taking the opposition into confidence as it is matter of national interest" the FM remarked.

"Pakistan will present its report about different steps in upcoming meeting of Asia Pacific Group, scheduled to be held in January," stated Qureshi.

The foreign minister added that PML N and PPP had reservations on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws. Both the political parties could not make any amendment in NAB law during their regimes.

"The PTI government wanted to move forward while addressing Opposition's genuine complaints," he said and mentioned that bill about NAB laws was also part of consultation process with the opposition.

"We all have to make joint efforts for elimination of corruption," he stated and added the government did not used the institution for witch-hunting.

Qureshi informed that United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Elect will visit Pakistan and the grave situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be presented before the UNGA President Elect. The Indian army was continuously committing human rights violations in the occupied valley, he said and added the circumstances in the occupied valley were deteriorating with every passing day.

The foreign minister said India was also doing ceasefire violations at line of control.

He remarked that Pakistan would continue to fight case of innocent Kashmiris at all forums.

Qureshi said one year of beseiged of innocent Kashmiris by Indian army would be completed on August 5.

The government had recently conducted a session which was participated by Chairman Kashmir Committee, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister and some other leaders.

The President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir expressed their confidence in strategy adopted by the incumbent government for innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir, the FM stated.

He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for creation of south Punjab civil secretariat. "We do not care criticism of few persons but heading forward with good intentions," he said.

Some elements were trying to create confusion and division among people of the region about south Punjab secretariat site, he said.

The foreign minister said the South Punjab province was a part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf manifesto.

Qureshi recalled that he himself had highlighted the need for separate province of south Punjab before Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party members.

Responding to a question about capital of the new province, Qureshi clarified that the assembly of the new province would decide about its capital.

"Although, it will take time for creation of South Punjab province, but the PTI government have initiated practical steps in this regard. In future, nobody would dare to reverse these steps, maintained Qureshi.

He also criticised Pakistan People Party (PPP) who had made the criteria of establishing new province more difficult with a condition of having favour of two-thirds majority in the provincial assembly concerned.

He said that they wanted separate Public Service Commission and Annual Development Programme for the South Punjab so that local youngsters could get maximum job opportunities.

The foreign minister also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy of smart lockdown against COVID-19. The strategy of smart lockdown remained highly successful and it was acknowledged internationally, he stated.

Earlier, Qureshi said the critics were not happy on steps and strategies of PTI's Federal and Punjab governments against COVID-19 and they were owning steps of Sindh government only. Now, the whole world was following Pakistan's model of smart lockdown due to which the infection cases were on decline in the country.

He however urged the masses to remain careful especially on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha and month of Moharram. Qureshi stated that the masses should continue to follow SOPs against coronavirus.

He feared that there could be spike in coronavirus cases if people did not care. Due to decline in coronavirus cases, the government was opening different sectors gradually, Qureshi concluded.