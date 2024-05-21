Steps underway to highlight art, culture of Faisalabad: Dr Khuram Tariq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad was taking all possible steps to accelerate cultural activities as well as highlight the art and culture of the district.

Presiding over a 5th meeting of the board of Management Committee of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division here, President Board of Management Dr Khurram Tariq said that the registration of poets, writers and artists belonging to the district related to arts and film festival was continued apart from art classes.

He said that a training workshop for cultural activities would be started in the arts council.

Earlier, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Abrar Alam gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing cultural activities and development projects in the Arts Council. Other members include Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak (renowned travel writer), CEO education Kashif Zia, Ahmed Niazi (renowned playwright), Ibad Ali, Professor Tehmina Afzal, and others were present in the meeting.