Steps Underway To Highlight Art, Culture Of Faisalabad: Dr Khuram Tariq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad was taking all possible steps to accelerate cultural activities as well as highlight the art and culture of the district.
Presiding over a 5th meeting of the board of Management Committee of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division here, President Board of Management Dr Khurram Tariq said that the registration of poets, writers and artists belonging to the district related to arts and film festival was continued apart from art classes.
He said that a training workshop for cultural activities would be started in the arts council.
Earlier, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Abrar Alam gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing cultural activities and development projects in the Arts Council. Other members include Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak (renowned travel writer), CEO education Kashif Zia, Ahmed Niazi (renowned playwright), Ibad Ali, Professor Tehmina Afzal, and others were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to bring reforms in key areas to provide relief to masses: Energy minister2 minutes ago
-
DC for action against the illegal gas decanting2 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to control menace of drug addiction2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 285,300 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Four robbery gangs busted32 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi39 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call:42 minutes ago
-
Food points fined over violations:52 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister briefed about construction of two underpasses in Islamabad52 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother over land dispute:52 minutes ago
-
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi59 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar meets with President of Kazakhstan1 hour ago