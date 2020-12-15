UrduPoint.com
Steps Underway To Improve Mango Varieties, Enhance Exports: Punjab Secretary Agriculture

Tue 15th December 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Agriculture Dr. Asad Rehman Gilani said on Tuesday that provincial government was taking result-oriented steps to improve different mango varieties and enhance its exports to fetch much needed foreign exchange.

Presiding over a meeting at Mango Research Institute (MRI) in Multan, Asad Gilani said that varying initiatives were in progress to train and make aware the orchard owners and other stakeholders on research and development and other technical issues.

He said that Pakistan was exporting only six (6) per cent of its total production which can be enhanced significantly provided requirements of international market are met.

Dr. Asad Gilani advised officials to guide mango farmers on fruit fly control and modern irrigation systems in new orchards.

He advocated producing those high-yielding mango varieties that are in high demand in foreign countries. He stressed on adopting environment-friendly pest and disease management techniques with balanced application of fertilizers and water to improve quality and production.

He advised MRI officials to prepare saplings of pure varieties of mangoes and provide these to farmers to benefit mango industry sustainably.

He said that Punjab agriculture department was promoting cultivation of new profitable crops and supported any initiative that increases farmers' profitability.

MRI Multan director Dr. Hameedullah, director pest warning Dr. Muhammad Aslam, director agriculture extension Shahzad Sabir, director soil fertility Shahzada Munawwar Mehdi and others were present.

