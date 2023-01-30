UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Keep Murree Express Way Safe During Snowfall: NHMP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Steps underway to keep Murree Express Way safe during snowfall: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) are making continuous efforts including salt sprinkling and deploying snow squad machinery to clear the snow at Patriata Morr to Lower Topa area of N-75.

Motorway Police are also providing information and advice to road users at an information desk set up at the Phulgran toll plaza Islamabad-Muzaffarabad Dual Carriage Way (IMDC).

According to Motorway Police the road is currently clear for all kinds of traffic despite the snow and officers from the Motorway Police are available 24/7 to ensure the safety of travelers.

The NHMP is continuously monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safe travel of road users during the snowfall.

NHMP has advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on the Murree Express Way due to the snowy conditions and to follow all safety measures and motorists are also advised to seek prior information about the travel conditions by contacting the NHMP help line 130.

