Steps Underway To Make BoR Courts Work Transparently
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Punjab board of Revenue (BoR) is in the process of implementing a framework to ensure that revenue courts operate transparently and in accordance with established procedures.
The accountability system includes mechanisms to monitor the performance and decisions of these courts, ensuring that they meet legal standards and effectively serve the public.
It may involve procedures for reviewing court decisions, addressing complaints, and promoting fairness in revenue-related matters.
In a recent meeting, the Punjab BoR approved a long-needed system for monitoring and accountability of revenue courts, which includes the establishment of two monitoring and accountability committees at the BoR level.
The concept of a monitoring system for revenue courts was initially proposed by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed during various Full Board meetings, where it received unanimous approval.
