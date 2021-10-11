Steps underway to make drive against measles & rubella successful in Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that measures were being taken to make the national campaign against measles and rubella successful in Balochistan and a strategy was formulated for 95 percent vaccination coverage after removing all obstacles.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the consultative meeting of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) and other development partners at the inaugural session of the strategy here .

Director General Health Service Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, EPI's head Dr. Ishaq Khan Panezai, representatives of World Health Organization, UNICEF and GAVI and other international organizations were also present.

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that Balochistan was going to launch a campaign against measles and rubella like other provinces of the country.

She said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and the provincial government were committed to making this national campaign for the protection of public health, which targeted a population of women and children, a success.

Every effort has been made to eradicate the disease and we were hopeful that the soon-to-be-launched Measles and Rubella Campaign would achieve the desired goals, she added.

She said achieving target of campaign was a difficult challenge due to scatter population of the province but it was not impossible, adding the full support of the provincial government would be involved in achieving the goals of the campaign.

On the occasion, Gavi International and other development partners appreciated the serious efforts of Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and the Government of Balochistan and expressed hope that the targets of the measles and Rubella campaign in the province would be achieved while extraordinary progress to be made in eradicating these diseases.