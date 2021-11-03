Steps underway to make drive against measles successful: Dr Kamran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director Health Services Dr Kamran Rasheed on Wednesday said that measles & rubella catch-up campaign will start in the district from November 15, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Director Health Services Dr Kamran Rasheed on Wednesday said that measles & rubella catch-up campaign will start in the district from November 15, 2021.

He was addressing a seminar arranged under the aegis of UNICEF for private practitioners at District Health Development Centre. He said that 3.3 million children aged 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the campaign, which would continue till November 27.

He said that the children up to the age of five years will also be inoculated against anti-polio during the campaign.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with the teams of health department so that 100 per cent targets will be completed.

He also urged the doctors to play a vital role for the success of measles campaign as they have respectable place in the society and deep connection with the people.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood said that rubella vaccine had been introduced at the first time in the district. However, next time it would be included in the vaccination drive against other diseases, he added.

Regional Coordinator World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Mudassar stressed the need of strenuous efforts to make the campaign successful. Divisional Coordinator UNICEF Dr Serena, President Pakistan Medical Association Dr Solat Nawaz, Dr Altaf-ur-Rehman, Dr Tahir and others were also present.