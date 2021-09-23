UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Make Peshawar City Of Gardens, Flowers: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said provincial government was taking concrete steps to revive beauty and glory of Peshawar city by making it a city of gardens and flowers

"We under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are working hard to beautify the city and serve the masses here who otherwise remained victims of terrorism and deprivations in the recent past", he added.

He made these remarks while talking to the people during visit to his constituency PK-77 in Peshawar wherein he reviewed the several ongoing development schemes.

He was accompanied by local PTI officials and former Nazims Kamran Nazir, Fazal Manan, town member Haji Faqir Muhammad and other elite of the area.

Bangash said that all the elected representatives of Peshawar were working round the clock to mitigate grievances of the people and execution of development and welfare schemes.

He said that in the last two terms of PTI government, apart from development schemes in all sectors including education, health, sanitation, water supply and environment, a number of mega projects have also been completed being dreamt by Peshwaris in the past.

These projects included Peshawar Zoo, BRT, Bab-e- Peshawar, Northern Bypass, extension of Ring Road to Warsak Road, Service Road on both sides, parks, beautification and tree plantation schemes.

He said all these schemes brought about pleasant changes in the socio-economic uplift of the people besides improving the attraction of the city.

Bangash expressed KP government resolve to continue its sincere efforts for the comprehensive and uniform development of the province including Peshawar.

The people of the area assured their all out support and cooperation in the successful implementation of the people-friendly policies of the provincial government.

Later, the Special Assistant visited Afridi Garhi, Faisal Town, Amin Colony, Hussainiya Colony and other city outskirts and issued directives to concerned authorities on the spot about the timely and quality completion of the schemes including construction and repair various scheme of water supply, streets pavement, roads and street lights.

