Steps Underway To Modernize Levies Force: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Steps underway to modernize Levies Force: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor on Friday said effective steps were being taken to modernize the Levies Force and ensure better facilities to the Force for improving law and order in the district.

He expressed these views while talking to Gandawah Media Group and other officials called on him at his office.

The DC said the development works were being continued in Jhal Magsi district which were being monitored effectively in order to complete them timely with standard.

He said completion of these projects would bring prosperity in the area and people could be able to benefit from them, adding he was trying to solve the basic problems of people within the available resources.

Dr. Sharjeel Noor further said the people should do their jobs under implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as we could be defeated the deadly virus by only taking precaution against the pandemic.

