Steps underway to prevent smog threats: DC

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Khizer Afzaal Chudhry on Thursday said that strict safety arrangements were being made under preventive measures to control smog.

He said that district administration has already closed brick Kilns from Oct-20 to Dec-31 in order to control environment pollution across the district.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said that Environment department has directed industrial units to install effective environment control system to protect masses from smoke which was one of the major cause of smog.

He said that district government has also imposed section-144 for burning of waste and other industrial material and directed departments concerned to ensure strict action against violators.

The deputy commissioner added that notices have been issued to 24 industrial units to filter smoke while FIRs have also been lodged against 12 factories for causing environmental pollution.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration in controlling smog by giving information about the smog emitting industrial units in the areas.