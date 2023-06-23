Steps underway to promote sports

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said on Friday that special measures were being taken to promote sports, especially in the education sector.

The Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for public welfare.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held here with district officers in the District complex.

Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmad Khan gave a detailed briefing about the health department, education, livestock markets and other development schemes including sports facilities.

A special request was made by the DC for the provision of funds for the completion of the gymnasium under construction for the promotion of sports.