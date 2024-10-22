Steps Underway To Provide Maximum Compensation To Sugarcane Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said on Tuesday that sugar crushing process must be started in time this year to protect the interests of farmers, mill owners and consumers.
Talking to APP here,he said that the government of Pakistan and institutions concerned were trying hard not to delay the process of crushing sugar mills, so that the farmers could get proper compensation and there will be no obstacle in the supply of sugar across the country.
This year,the government has fixed the support price of sugarcane at Rs 475 per maund, with the aim of compensating farmers fairly for their produce,he said and added that all sugar mills were directed to operation their boilers by November 1 so that the mills would be functional by November 15.
Khawaja Yasir Qayyum further said that a special helpline and district monitoring committees were being formed for immediate resolution of farmers' complaints so that the problems faced by the growers can be solved immediately.
He urged all concerned parties to cooperate fully with the government so that the crushing of sugarcane crop can be completed on time.
