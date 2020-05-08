Steps underway to provide recreational opportunities to citizens in parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua said steps were underway to provide recreational opportunities to citizens at parks after ease in lockdown.

He said that authority would ensure better arrangements for families at parks.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Janjua expressed these views during visit to Madni park and K-block park here on Friday. He said that citizens would also enjoy recreational opportunities at parks on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that steps were being taken for provision of tracks, swings and water facilities into the parks.

Later, Vice Chairman PHA Iqbal Saifi paid visit to Shah Shamas park and said that its restoration work would commence soon.