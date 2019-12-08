Steps underway to provide sewerage facilities: Wasa

MULTAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Qasim on Sunday said the Wasa was taking steps to provide sewerage facility in the city.

Currently, the Wasa is providing facility to 70 per cent areas, however, the remaining areas would also be provided sewerage facility.

Talking to a delegation of the Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) here, he said the Wasa had old vehicles which were creating hurdles in the operation of the Wasa.

The officials briefed the JICA engineers about 2040 Wasa plan.

On this occasion, Director Disposable Station Irfan Ali, Assistant Director P&D Muhammad Nadeem and others were also present.