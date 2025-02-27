Open Menu

Steps Underway To Upgrade Facilities At Allied Hospital: Secretary

Published February 27, 2025

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood has said that various measures are being taken to upgrade health facilities at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood has said that various measures are being taken to upgrade health facilities at Allied Hospital.

He visited the hospital, here on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Zafar Ali, Commissioner Maryam Khan were accompanied.

The secretary directed the hospital’s management for displaying doctors’ duty roster, installation of LEDs in all wards. He visited surgical emergency, OPD, Oncology ward, and other wards and talked with patients as well as their attendants.

He also checked the stock of medicine in the hospital's pharmacy and issued necessary instructions.

Later, chairing a meeting in the hospital, he said that the government attaches keen interest in the health sector adding that no compromise would be made on negligence in service delivery.

