Steps Underway To Upgrade Sukkur Airport To International Standard: Says Zeb Jaffar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that steps are being taken to upgrade Sukkur Airport to international standards, including improvements to its runway.
Responding to a question during the National Assembly’s question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Zeb Jaffar stated that efforts are in progress to develop Sukkur into an international airport. She said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), being a state-owned entity, must operate in line with international market dynamics to ensure sustainability. This includes consideration of foreign exchange rates and operational costs.
Addressing concerns raised by MNA Haji Jamal Kakakhel, Zeb Jaffar assured that complaints regarding high airfare from Quetta would be reviewed. Responding to a supplementary question from MNA Alia Kamran, she acknowledged that airfare generally increases during Eid and other festive occasions due to heightened demand across all transport sectors.
She added that PIA has recently returned to profitability, earning over Rs 26 billion. Efforts are underway to further enhance this performance. In response to a question from Zartaj Gul, Jafar said that in regions where PIA does not operate, private airlines have been licensed to provide air travel services to ensure accessibility.
She clarified that PIA does not offer free travel facilities, except for concessional fares granted to employees' families.
Jaffar reiterated that the transformation of Sukkur Airport into an international facility is a priority, and work on runway upgrades is currently ongoing. Presently, the PIA fleet includes 19 aircraft: six Boeing 777s, eleven Airbus A320s, and the rest ATRs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters56 seconds ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme58 seconds ago
-
Marri praises armed forces for giving befitting response to Indian aggression1 minute ago
-
Govt fully implementing free education laws: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry1 minute ago
-
DC reviews sanitation plan for Eid-ul-Azha 20251 minute ago
-
Steps underway to upgrade Sukkur Airport to international standard: Says Zeb Jaffar1 minute ago
-
ICT educational institutions lead solidarity rally for armed forces1 minute ago
-
Lawmakers express concerns over Parliament Lodges, demand immediate action1 minute ago
-
Punjab Ombudsprson’s Advisor to hear public complaints in Shujabad1 minute ago
-
Police constable awarded with cash prize for outstanding performance11 minutes ago
-
FESCO redresses 39,164 complaints through CCMS during April21 minutes ago
-
House luggage gutted31 minutes ago