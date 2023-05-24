Steps underway to uplift agri sector: SAPM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Gas and Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed has said that the agriculture is an important sector for development and prosperity of the country.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, the SAPM said that the crops' yield can be multiplied by developing the agricultural methods on modern research lines which will make farmers more prosperous and will help them develop in agro-related advancements.

Hamid Hameed further said that the government has launched many projects for the welfare of farmers, the support prices of wheat and cotton have been increased to pay farmers for their hard work. Subsidy is being provided by the government on agriculture tools, machinery and fertilizers, he informed. He said that all stakeholders have to work together to achieve the cotton production target for the stability of the country's economy.

The SAPM said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always taken practical steps for the uplift of agriculture and education sectors after coming to power as the prosperous farmer is the guarantor of the country's development.

He urged the agriculture department and the related companies to convince farmers towards modern methods of cultivation by providing them timely awareness, so that they can get better crops production as par with the developed countries.

The SAPM while paying tribute to armed forces said that our Army is one of the brave and professional force around the globe, saying that our forces are capital of pride for the whole nation.