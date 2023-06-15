Steps underway to uplift national economy: Tasneem Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Thursday the incumbent government was striving hard to uplift the national economy which had been ruined due to wrong policies of the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to APP, he said that political stability was highly important to strengthen national economy, attract investment, and ensure development and prosperity in the country.

"Until there is no political stability, there would not be any economic stability as both are inter-linked with each other," he added.

In a situation where there was political instability in the country, the political opponents were hatching conspiracies everywhere and misleading the nation; nobody would be ready to invest in the country, he observed.

Putting responsibility of current economic crisis on the past regime, the state minister said it breached its own agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which it was now hesitant to resume its agreement.

However, he said the incumbent government had met all the conditions of IMF and hoped that the programme would resume anytime very soon.

He condemned and said that May 9 incident was a shameful act, adding that a patriot citizen could not even think of what happened on May 9. People involved in the incidents were in fact enemies of the country, he added.

Regarding the ongoing projects in the Federal capital, he said that prime minister had informed that all the projects facing delay would be completed by next month and electric buses would also arrive by July 15.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that metro project was also totally ignored by the previous regime but the current government revived it within days after coming into power.

He said the government had purchased crude oil from Russia at least $15 per barrel less than the international price.

He also appreciated the coalition government for presenting a pro-poor budget.

The government had raised salaries of government employees by 30 to 35 percentand pensions by 17.5 percent which was a big relief to government employees, he added.