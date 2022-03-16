Steps vital for equal representation of deprived people in political & social decision: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :President of Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind on Wednesday said that comprehensive measures were required for equal representation of all deprived people including women and youth in political and social decision making.

Representation of women, special persons, transgender and youth in the system of parliamentary and local bodies is a symbol of sustainable development, he noted.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Dialogue on Gender and Equality Forum organized by Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan on the occasion.

Highlighting international agreements and legislation and measures, President of Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind said that the political and social role of women has been significant in the history of Pakistan and the talented women of the country have shown their political and social status and abilities all over the world.

He said that in addition to reserved seats in Pakistan, women should be directly involved in the electoral process for general seats so that they could be effectively represented in decision-making forums and facilitate the formulation and approval of necessary laws in the public interest.

He said that representation of women in Parliamentary Houses should not only be for housewives or for the sake of votes but also for their proper representation in the Cabinet so that more than half of the population could solve their own problems and make their own welfare decisions.

At the end, President Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind and Chief of FDI Pakistan Uzma Yaqoob distributed certificates among the participants.

FDI Program Officers Zainab Jamil and Sharmeen Kausar were also present on the occasion.