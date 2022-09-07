Steps will take for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that steps will be taken for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that steps will be taken for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"Water drainage work has been started from interior cities and villages. Sindh is facing a difficult time now. The people of Sindh are in dire need of relief," the Administrator said while addressing a news conference at the Sindh Assembly Committee Room here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that what Sindh government did during COVID-19 pandemic, it kept the people informed moment by moment.

"In the flood situation, all our ministers are present in different areas," he added.

He said that the strategy devised in consultation with irrigation experts is succeeding.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more than 800,000 people were given Rs 25000 each per person under Benazir Income Support Programme.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that now is the time to restore the people who need our help.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kotri is also taking water from Manchhar, the water from the sides is going into the river. He said that the water from the hills of Balochistan is entering Manchhar and going through Kotri, the strategy made by the government to release water is getting good results.

In response to a question, he said that the police needs to improve its performance.

He said that this justification will not work that crimes increase when economic conditions deteriorate, adding that it is the responsibility of the police to provide security to the people.