UrduPoint.com

Steps Will Take For Early Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Administrator Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Steps will take for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that steps will be taken for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that steps will be taken for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"Water drainage work has been started from interior cities and villages. Sindh is facing a difficult time now. The people of Sindh are in dire need of relief," the Administrator said while addressing a news conference at the Sindh Assembly Committee Room here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that what Sindh government did during COVID-19 pandemic, it kept the people informed moment by moment.

"In the flood situation, all our ministers are present in different areas," he added.

He said that the strategy devised in consultation with irrigation experts is succeeding.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more than 800,000 people were given Rs 25000 each per person under Benazir Income Support Programme.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that now is the time to restore the people who need our help.

He said that Sindh is facing a difficult time now and the people of Sindh are in dire need of relief and help.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kotri is also taking water from Manchhar, the water from the sides is going into the river. He said that the water from the hills of Balochistan is entering Manchhar and going through Kotri, the strategy made by the government to release water is getting good results.

In response to a question, he said that the police needs to improve its performance.

He said that this justification will not work that crimes increase when economic conditions deteriorate, adding that it is the responsibility of the police to provide security to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Balochistan Police Flood Water Kotri All From Government

Recent Stories

Delaware Judge Denies Musk's Request to Delay Twit ..

Delaware Judge Denies Musk's Request to Delay Twitter Trial, But Adds Whistleblo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Narrows by $10Bln to Reach Nearly ..

US Trade Deficit Narrows by $10Bln to Reach Nearly $71Bln in July - Gov't Data

2 minutes ago
 Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bit ..

Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bites

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs CDA to hold meeting ..

Islamabad High Court instructs CDA to hold meeting with residents of slum areas

2 minutes ago
 Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against ..

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe - Pol ..

8 minutes ago
 Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Avia ..

Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Aviation sector: Envoy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.