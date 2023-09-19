Stepson arrested for killing woman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The police of Badhaber area, on the outskirts of Peshawar, have resolved the mystery behind the disappearance of a married woman in Sheikh Muhammadi locality and arrested her stepson for killing her and dumping her body into a dried well.

SHO Nasir Farid Khattak told the media persons on Tuesday that a woman namely Bismina, wife of Azmat, was missing from her home in Panj Kattha area of Sheikh Muhammadi. After registering a report, the police started an investigation into the case and found out that her stepson, Rasool Khan and husband, Azmat were involved in the case.

During interrogation from the missing woman's stepson, the police recovered the body of the woman from a well in Sahar Dhand area of Bara tehsil. The stepson of the deceased woman was taken into custody while a search operation to nab her husband was started. Police said the woman was shot dead over some domestic issues and her body was thrown into a dried well in Bara.