Sterile spray operation continues in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :In the light of the detections of Government of Punjab pesticide spray operation was in progress throughout the district.

Briefing the ADCG Syed Naveed Alam on Saturday the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Ubaid Ullah Khan told that in entire three Tehsils of the district the special teams of Rescue 1122 in cooperation with Municipal Committees has completed 2nd time sterile spray (Chlorine) in streets, Bazaars, roads, Offices, Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other areas.

He further told that Chlorine spray was also administered in Chappri Police Station (PS), Model Town PS Dawood Khel, Imam Bargah Kala Bagh, Masjid Ali Murtaza, Mianwali PS, Central Jail Mianwali, and other places.

ADCG Syed Naveed Alam has directed that according to the SOPs of government to continue the sequence of Spray throughout the district as precautionary measurements.