Sterm Action To Be Taken Against Disruptors Of Peace In Sindh: Sheikh Rasheed

Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that strict action would be taken against those who disrupted law and order in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that strict action would be taken against those who disrupted law and order in Sindh.

All possible measures would be taken to maintain peace in the province, he said in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House, according to a news release.

On the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that all the obstacles in the development and prosperity of Sindh province would be removed.

The meeting also discussed in detail the political, law and order situation in the province and other issues of mutual interest.

More Stories From Pakistan

